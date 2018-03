CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) --A Hamilton County man will spend three years on probation for a fatal crash.

20-year-old Trevor Burke pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, Tuesday.

He was 18, when he crashed a vehicle that killed 17 year old Ryan Gill, a Grace Academy student.

Investigators say speed was a factor in the wreck.

Judge Rebecca Stern sentenced Burke to three years on probation with community service that includes public talks on the dangers of speeding.