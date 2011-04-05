Chapin, Johnston honored on House floor

Friday, April 8 2011 9:35 AM EDT2011-04-08 13:35:31 GMT
Funeral services for Sgt. Tim Chapin will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m.More
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN-3) recognized the sacrifice of Sergeant Tim Chapin on the floor of the US House Tuesday.
Representative Fleischmann also acknowledged Officer Lorin Johnston in his remarks.
"Mr. Speaker, today I rise to honor two members of the Chattanooga police department who were shot over the weekend - one of them fatally - while responding to a robbery in progress.
Sergeant Tim Chapin was a 26-year veteran of the department. He lost his life in the line of duty on Saturday during a gun battle with an escaped convict who had robbed a local store. Throughout my law career I had the chance to interact with Sergeant Chapin on many occasions and found him to be an outstanding officer, and an even better human being.
Officer Lorin Johnston, who a few years ago donated a kidney to a fellow officer, was wounded during the gun battle as well.
I ask everyone to join me in saying many prayers for Sergeant Chapin's family, and his wife, Kelle, as she now has to raise two boys as a single mother.
Today we remember officers Chapin and Johnston, and those who serve alongside them keeping our communities safe. They are our heroes."
