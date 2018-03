DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) - Firefighters were able to keep fire from spreading at a Dalton carpet plant.

Officials tell Channel 3 a conveyor belt caught fire at Shaw Plant 80, on South Hamilton Street Tuesday morning.

We're told a couple of employees suffered minor burns.

They were treated on the scene.

Investigators say the fire was near a boiler, but was put out before there was any serious damage.