CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at College Hill Courts in March.

Reginald "Joker" Woods, 36, was arrested Tuesday morning at an apartment on West 37th Street.

Woods is suspected of shooting Investigators say 22-yr-old Marcel Hawthorne, 20-yr-old Eric McMath, and 18-yr-old Jermichael Powell following an argument with Woods, on March 21st.

The College Hill Courts shootings had been featured on Crime Stoppers.

Woods faces three counts of attempted first degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Chattanooga SWAT, Fugitive Division, Crime Suppression and US Marshall's Service were all on hand to aid in the arrest.