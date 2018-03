ATHENS, McMINN COUNTY (WRCB) - The McMinn County Sheriff has identified a suspect in a string of burglaries.

Sheriff Joe Guy says 32-year-old James "Jamie" Durance is suspected in numerous break-ins in the McMinn County area.

"Based on witnesses and other evidence we've collected, we believe that apprehending Mr. Durance will solve even more burglaries," said McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

"We can't tolerate burglary in our county," added Guy, "the crime is one of the oldest around, but invades the privacy of our citizens homes and leaves victims with a sense of violation. Our patrol officers and detectives make burglaries a priority, and with the amount of burglaries and thefts we've been able to solve, it appears the new investigative and patrol techniques we are utilizing seem to be working."

If you have information about James "Jamie" Durance, contact the Sheriff's Office at 745-5620.