CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on 3rd Street early this morning.

CPD officers were called to Parkridge East Hospital after a man arrived in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Twenty-three-year-old Stephen Taylor tells officers he was at a party near Blackford Street and was walking home. When he reached the 2000 block of 3rd Street, Taylor says heard gunshots behind him and ran to his girlfriend's home on North Willow Street.

When he arrived at his girlfriend's home, Taylor said he noticed he had been shot in the leg and was driven to Parkridge.

No suspect information is available.