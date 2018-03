CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Police say an argument between roommates ended in a shooting.

Police were called to 3201 5th Avenue around 5:50 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

According to police, 40-year-old Alberto DeLeon was shot in the thigh with a shotgun by his roommate, 60-year-old Thomas Roell.

Investigators say the dispute started as a verbal argument and quickly escalated.

DeLeon was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His condition has not been released.

Roell was also taken to a hospital with unrelated medical issues. He was treated and taken to Hamilton County Jail where he was booked on aggravated assault.