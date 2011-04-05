Funeral Services today for Sgt. Tim Chapin

The family of Sergeant Tim Chapin released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for their support.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Sgt. James Timothy Chapin, 51, of Soddy Daisy, died on Saturday, April 2, 2011.



A graduate of UTC with a B.A. in Criminal Justice, Tim has served with the Chattanooga Police Department for the past 27 years. Prior to that, Tim served with the U.S. Capitol Police Department during the presidency of Ronald Reagan. Tim follows his grandfather and father in law enforcement.



He held memberships with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #22 and the Fellowship of Christian Police Officers. Tim was a member of Abba's House since 1998 where he served in the children's and youth ministry programs.



He is survived by his wife, Kelle Yeomans Chapin; son, Nicholas Chapin and daughter, Allison Chapin, all of Soddy Daisy; parents, Ralph and Linda Richards Chapin, Powells Crossroads; sisters, Lisa (Kent) Chapin Roberson, Pikeville, Tn., and Laura (David) Chapin Smith; brother, Paul (Jamie) Chapin, both of Powells Crossroads; several nieces, nephews, great-niece and nephews, aunts and uncles.







Funeral Services

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Apr. 7, at 1 p.m. at Abba's House with Dr. Ron Phillips and Pastor Chris Brooks officiating.

The parking lot of Abba's House will be for Family members, Law Enforcement and First Responders parking only.

All others attending the funeral service are asked to park in the rear parking lot of Northgate Mall. CARTA has graciously provided two shuttle buses for transportation to and from the church.

The funeral procession will be a walking procession from Abba's House to Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

Hixson Pike from Abba's House to Memorial Gardens on Highway 153 will be closed from to all traffic not in the procession from 11:00 am until all services are complete.

Burial will follow at Hamilton Memorial Gardens with officers of the Delta Team serving as pallbearers, including David Ashley, Brian Blumenberg, Mark Bender, Florida Wynn, Troy Cannon, Steve Campbell and Lorin Johnston. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Chattanooga Police Dept.





Memorial Contributions





Memorial contributions may be made in Sergeant Chapin's memory to

Abba's House

5208 Hixson Pike

Chattanooga, TN 37343

Visit www.heritagefh.com to share words of comfort to the family.



Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road.

A trust fund has been set up for Sgt. Tim Chapin's children's education.



All donors should make the checks out to:

Educational Fund for Tim Chapin Family - Wells Fargo



Mail the donations to:

RDP Partners

6111 Shallowford Road

Suite 103

Chattanooga TN 37421



