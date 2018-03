Red Bank (WRCB) - A close call for a Red Bank family on West Midvale where a mother watched it all unfold.

A tree come crashing down onto the house they rent. She was terrified. Her three year old son was inside the home with his grandmother.

Just minutes after emergency crews were dispatched. A firefighter walked out with 3 year old Ethan. He didn't have a scratch, nor did his grandmother.

Ethan's Mother, Whitney McNabb says, "I didn't know what part of the room he was in and dint' know where he was."

The boys Grandmother, Daryl Tatum says, "I just say thank you God, I'm ok, my grandson is ok. Everyone is alright."

Eyewitnesses say they heard a big boom and saw sparks when tree fell. no one was injured.