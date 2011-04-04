UPDATE 6: Weather causes power outages and some damage

Update Tuesday, 8:45AM

In North Georgia, crews continue working to restore power to the last 400 customers. Monday night's storms caused power outages throughout the seven county service area of NGEMC.

The majority of outages is in Gordon County.

In Tennessee, 1000 EPB customers are without still without power.

At 11pm, EPB had 2500 customers without power. While working to restore power, another storm came through around midnight, knocking out power to more customers. These customers are scattered throughout the EPB service area.

Crews continued to work through the night and into this morning. Power is expected to be restored by late Tuesday afternoon.

---------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, 5:20am

In North Georgia, about 400 NGEMC customers are still without power.

Crews are working to replace broken poles and downed lines from the storm that came through Monday night.

The power outages are scattered around NGEMC's seven county area, with the majority of the outages located in Gordon County.

---------------------------------------------------

Monday 11pm

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- North Georgia Electric is now reporting 3,500 customers without power. Most of the outages are in Gordon County.

--------------------------------------------------

Monday 9:45pm

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- EPB is reporting they have restored power to all by 2,500 homes and businesses.

They will continue working throughout the night until all customers have power.

-----------------

Monday 9pm

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- North Georgia Electric is reporting less than 100 customers without power. Most of those customers are in Catoosa and Walker County.

-----------------------------------

Monday 8:30pm

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- All counties in the Channel 3 viewing area are reporting down trees and power lines. None are reporting any injuries.

If you have pictures of damage in your area please send them to news@wrcbtv.com.

---------------------------------

Monday 6:30pm

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The severe weather moving through the area has caused some power outages.

EPB reports nearly 5,700 homes and businesses are without power in Red Bank, Hamilton Place/Gunbarrel Road area, Soddy Daisy, Hixson, Lookout Valley, and North Chattanooga.

A spokesperson says this number could rise depending on how the weather progresses.