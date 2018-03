CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – A Hixson High School student was cut Monday afternoon on campus and a suspect is in custody.

According to the arresting officer, the two juveniles involved had gotten into a verbal argument in the parking lot after school which quickly turned into a fight.

As the fight ended and one juvenile walked away, the other went to his vehicle and got a box cutter.

The suspect, age 16, rushed the victim, age 17, and cut him on the arm and also on the top of the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he was treated and released.

The suspect was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center where he was charged with Aggravated Assault.