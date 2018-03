CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga Police are investigating an attempted robbery at Rone Regency Jewelers on Gunbarrel Road.

An employee tells Eyewitness News the suspect sped away in a truck down Gunbarrel Road.

Police say nothing was taken and are working to reopen the store.

