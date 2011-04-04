Funeral set for Sgt. Tim Chapin

A Chattanooga police officer has been shot and killed this morning after responding to a reported armed robbery. A second officer was wounded.

Leave your thoughts and condolences for the family of Sergeant Tim Chapin or the Officers of the Chattanooga Police force.

Thoughts and Condolences for Sergeant Chapin

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Funeral arrangements have been set for Sgt. Tim Chapin, the Chattanooga Officer killed in the line of duty Saturday.

Services will be held Thursday at 1:00 pm at Abba's House in Hixson.

Two visitations are scheduled for Wednesday at the church from 12:00-3:00 pm and 5:00-8:00 pm.

Chapin was an active member of Abba's House for over 20 years.

Saturday, Sgt. Chapin was shot and killed during an armed robbery on Brainerd Road.

He was member of the Chattanooga Police Department for 26 years.