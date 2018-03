ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp says the U.S. Department of Justice has approved Georgia's requirement for new voter registration applicants to provide evidence of U.S. citizenship.

The law requires anyone registering to vote to submit evidence of citizenship with their applications. Acceptable forms include a Georgia driver's license number or identification card number, birth certificate, U.S. passport or naturalization documents.

Critics say the law creates an undue burden on the poor, the disabled and minorities. Supporters say it's needed to prevent voter fraud.

