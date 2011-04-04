Don't let severe weather catch you off guard

by Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--With severe storms expected tonight in the Tennessee Valley, here's a link which includes tips for staying ahead of the storms and staying safe as they move through our area.

http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/severeweather/index.shtml

Let's all make it through the storms safely together! Have your weather radios on alert mode and stay with WRCBtv.com for updates. You can also receive updates on Facebook.com/wrcbtv and Twitter.

Created Monday 4/4/11 at 10:30am