by Nick Austin

Storm Team 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Very breezy conditions will develop Sunday and Monday in parts of the Channel 3 viewing area, especially in the high elevations. The National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories. You may want to tie down any loose objects laying around your yards or bring them inside, and grip the steering wheel tightly if driving a high profile vehicle.



Red Flag Warnings have also been issued for northeast Alabama. Warm, breezy, and dry conditions will make areas prone to brush fires.

