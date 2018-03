HARRISON, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) – Hamilton County SWAT was called to a home on Barnes Road after an upset man began firing a gun outside his home.

Deputies say Michael Swinney was drunk and upset after breaking up with his girlfriend. Swinney's friends had taken one weapon from the home, but say they didn't know about the handgun that Sweeney had pulled and began firing outside his house.

SWAT was dispatched to the scene and was able to negotiate Swinney into surrendering after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Swinney faces charges of reckless endangerment.