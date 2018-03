by Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--The Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America (AAFA) has just released its latest list of the top 10 worst cities in the country for outdoor allergies and pollen. The Scenic City made the top 5 and another Tennessee city tops the list. Here it is:

10. Madison, WI

9. McAllen, TX

8. Richmond, VA

7. Dayton, OH

6. Birmingham, AL

5. Chattanooga, TN

4. Jackson, MS

3. Charlotte, NC

2. Louisville, KY

1. Knoxville, TN