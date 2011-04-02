UPDATED: Tornado Warnings expire in viewing area

DeKalb County and Fort Payne City schools have canceled all extracurricular activities for Monday afternoon due to the threat of severe weather.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A severe thunderstorm warning for Cherokee County, NC, Bradley, Hamilton, McMinn, Monroe, Polk and Blount counties has been extended until 7:30 pm EST.

A tornado warning has been issued for Hamilton, Bradley, McMinn, and Meigs counties until 6:45 pm EST.

A tornado watch has been issued for Dade, Catoosa, Whitfield, Walker, Murray, and Chattooga counties until midnight EST.

Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Loudon, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Rhea, Roane, and Sequatchie counties until 6:45 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Strong thunderstorms have cleared Memphis and headed eastward.

The storms Monday knocked out electricity to about 50,000 customers in Memphis. There are scattered reports of wind damage but no indication of any tornado touchdowns. A tornado watch remains in effect for most of West Tennessee and has been extended eastward to include most of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau through Crossville.

The potential for strong thunderstorms, which could produce tornadoes, exists into Monday evening. Forecasters say heavy downpours could bring up to 3 inches of rainfall and trigger small-stream flooding.

Monday began with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, but the coming front will drop them into the 30s by dawn Tuesday, and there could be some scattered frost.

Temperatures are expected to rebound quickly at midweek.

by Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Tornado Watch is in effect for Cumberland, Grundy and Van Buren counties in TN until 7pm EDT tonight.

Severe storms have been exploding all day in Arkansas, north Mississippi, and west and middle Tennessee. Several tornado warnings have been issued as well.

This line (oriented north to south) of strong to severe thunderstorms is still expected to move through the Tennessee Valley and the Channel 3 viewing area beginning late this afternoon near the Cumberland Plateau, Pikeville, and Coalmont. The storms will progress through Chattanooga, Dayton, Soddy-Daisy, Cleveland, Athens, and northwest GA from 8-9pm and enter the Blue Ridge of northeast GA and NC around 10-11pm, finally ending around 1am Tuesday.

Prior to the main line of severe storms, scattered storms may develop (mostly non-severe).

The primary threats from these storms will be damaging straight line winds of 60+ mph and isolated tornadoes. Large hail can't be ruled out in some spots and rain could be very heavy at times, leading to potential localized flash flooding.

Please be prepared and stay safe. Have your weather radios on alert mode and stay with WRCBtv.com for updates.

Updated Monday 4/4/11 at 1:38pm

by Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Tornado Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for west TN and parts of middle TN. Severe storms have been popping this morning in central and northern Arkansas, and tornado warnings have been issued in parts of southern Arkansas.

The Channel 3 viewing area is still in the Slight Risk zone for severe weather tonight. However, the edge of the more serious Moderate Risk zone has been extended and is just west of our area. For more details on the timing and impact of the storms for the TN Valley, please see the previous update below.

Needless to say, the Storm 3 Alert Team will monitor the activity closely throughout the day. Please be prepared and stay safe. Have your weather radios on alert mode and stay with WRCBtv.com for updates.

Updated Monday 4/4/11 at 10:03am

by Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--A line (oriented north to south) of strong to severe thunderstorms is still expected to move through the Tennessee Valley and the Channel 3 viewing area beginning late Monday afternoon near the Cumberland Plateau, Pikeville, and Coalmont. The storms will progress through Chattanooga, Dayton, Soddy-Daisy, Cleveland, and north GA around 8pm and enter the Blue Ridge of GA and NC around 11pm, finally ending around 1am Tuesday.

The primary threats from these storms will be damaging straight line winds of 60+ mph and isolated tornadoes. Large hail can't be ruled out in some spots and rain could be very heavy at times, leading to potential localized flash flooding.

Please be prepared and stay safe. Have your weather radios on alert mode and stay with WRCBtv.com for updates. You can also receive updates on Facebook.com/wrcbtv and Twitter.

Updated Monday 4/4/11 at 5:47am

by Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is still expected to move through the Tennessee Valley and the Channel 3 viewing area beginning late Monday afternoon near the Cumberland Plateau. The storms will progress through Chattanooga around 8pm and enter the eastern counties around 10pm, finally ending around midnight.

The primary threats from these storms will be damaging winds of 60+ mph and isolated tornadoes. Large hail can't be ruled out in some spots and rain will be very heavy at times, leading to potential localized flash flooding.

Please be prepared and stay safe. Have your weather radios on alert mode and stay with WRCBtv.com for updates. You can also receive updates on Facebook.com/wrcbtv and Twitter.

by Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--Another round of strong to severe storms is possible for the Tennessee Valley early next week. A low pressure system will track across the Great Lakes, dragging a cold front through the Channel 3 viewing area. Ample moisture, instability, and wind shear will combine to produce strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and Monday night. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats, however an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Very heavy downpours with localized flash flooding may also occur.

Please be prepared and have your weather radios on alert mode. Also, stay with WRCBtv.com for updates. You can also receive updates on Facebook.com/wrcbtv and Twitter.