East Ridge City Manager comments on firework sales

EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB)-- Firework sales in East Ridge have sparked a debate among city officials and residence.

Friday, Interim City Manager Eddie Phillips released a statement to clarify the city's intention of allowing the Fourth of July favorites into the area.

Below is his statement:

I would like to clarify the City of East Ridge's position and intentions' regarding fireworks sells if and when state law is changed to allow it. The City asked our State Representative Vince Dean to introduce this legislation for several reasons: 1. Fireworks sells are already legal in surrounding counties, 2. Due to our excellent location on the state line and the "gateway to Tennessee" and given our very high existing traffic counts and density this is an excellent source of potential sales tax revenue, and 3. The City Council and city administration is working very hard to find ways to enhance revenue and maintain our existing very low property tax rates while providing excellent levels of services to our citizens.

The state legislature passing this law and making fireworks sells legal in East Ridge, as it already is in the majority of the state, is the first step. The next step would be for the East Ridge City Council to develop and pass an ordinance controlling the sells, locations, buildings, signage, etc.

If fireworks sells are permitted in East Ridge the City is committed to several things:

Maintaining safety by requiring fireworks stores to be in permanent buildings with full automatic fire sprinkler systems.

Not allowing fireworks to be sold in tents, roadside stands, or other temporary structures.

Requiring strong sign regulations as not to allow "gaudy" or "outlandish" signage that would harm existing businesses.

We feel that with these regulations in place, and given our location and the consumer demand for fireworks sells, that this will be an enhancement to both our city revenues and our business community.

Eddie Phillips

Interim City Manager