DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- For a third time, a police impersonator has been arrested in the Dalton area.

Varnell police say Gregory Shepard was arrested while trying to shoplift.

A Dollar General employee spotted him changing his shirt in the parking lot, into a Dalton Police polo.

He then tried to steal merchandise, but ran out of the store when the clerk became aware.

It was the shirt that gave Shepard away when he was pulled over.

Police say the officer whose name was on the shirt, left the department in 2007.

This is the third accused police impersonator arrested in almost three weeks.

All are unrelated.