ATHENS, McMINN COUNTY (WRCB) - Police have arrested an elderly brother and sister duo accused of robbing a bank.

The incident happened the morning of March 21st at the BB&T Bank on Decatur Pike.

Police say 72-year-old Billy Joe Greene and his sister, 67-year-old Mary Greene, walked up to the teller, handed her a note, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Information from the investigation led police and FBI agents conducted an undercover operation at a bank in Sweetwater, where the pair was arrested.

Both have been charged with robbery and booked at the McMinn County Justice Center.