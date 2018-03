HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)-- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has tracked down a man in connection with a February assault.

Authorities booked John Stokes in the Hamilton County Jail Thursday.

He's charged with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted first degree murder.

Investigators say Stokes and Javes Davis, Jr. knocked on the door of a home on Collins Road.

Davis was arrested in Catoosa County.

They beat a man with a night stick and fired a gun at him.