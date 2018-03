HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Officials say an Alabama prison inmate who escaped while working on a road crew has been captured in Georgia.

Marshall County Deputy Sheriff Heath Thomas says 40-year-old William Carter Gron escaped early last month while working with a road crew near the Marshall-Blount County line.

Thomas says Gron was captured last Saturday in Douglasville, Ga. He's charged there with theft by receiving stolen property and obstructing or hindering law enforcement.

In Alabama, he also faces charges in Marshall County for stealing a vehicle. Gron was serving a 16-year term from Baldwin County for theft of property. He was up for possible parole in November 2012.

Information from: WHNT-TV, http://www.whnt.com/

