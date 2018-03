CHATTOOGAVILLE, CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Chattooga County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man that jumped into the Chattooga River.

According to Sheriff John Everett, Deputies received a call about 9:30 PM for a broken down vehicle.

When the deputy arrived at the vehicle a man was seen running from the vehicle and jumping into the river.

As a precaution a rescue boat was put on the water to locate the man.

At this time it is unknown why the man ran or his location. Deputies are still on scene.