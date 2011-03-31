Aftermath: Tornado victims continue cleanup

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--A little more than a month after the February 28th tornado, uprooted trees and snapped limbs are memories still in plain view for one Chattanooga family. Janie Cummings and her husband, Harold, live off Mountain Creek Road on Lamont Lane. Janie describes the woods around their home are their extended yard, but much of that was wiped out.



"Watching the trees grow up for 41 years was an enjoyment for us," said Cummings.



The tornado downed many of their pine and hickory trees, causing thousands of dollars in damage, mostly to their vehicles. Their insurance company had debris cleared from the driveway the day after the tornado struck, but getting rid of the remaining lumber that has darkened their property ever since has been another story.



"The other trees that were down was up to us," explained Cummings. The city will only pick up the debris once it's placed by the curb in the cul de sac at the end of their winding driveway. So even though some of the brush and a few of the big trees have been cleared off the Cummings' property, there is still a lot of work ahead of them. They'll get a little help from their friends.



"We will have some people who are coming to help us this weekend in a clean-up from first Baptist church golden gateway," said Cummings.



However, the sheer number of trees and their weight will require a lot more out of pocket expense for professional removal, which is why they haven't been able to get the work done.



"That will just be up to us to decide whether we can get someone to haul it away depending on our finances, how many people we can hire, or how many people just want to come and get some of it," said Cummings.

She tries to look at the bright side despite the challenges. "We've always been able to see Signal Mountain from our home," said Cummings. "Now we can see Elder Mountain, also."