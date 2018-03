NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) - President Barack Obama has declared a major disaster exists in 13 Tennessee counties and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the area struck by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding between Feb. 28 and March 1.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in Franklin, Fentress, Grainger, Hamilton, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Moore, Morgan, Pickett, Scott and Union counties.

Federal officials said Thursday that additional designations may be made later.

