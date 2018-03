CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) - Deputies in Bradley County arrested a woman on murder charges out of Meigs County.

De De Neely was arrested by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday on a Meigs County warrant charging her with second degree murder.



Deputies assigned to the Sheriff's Targeted Area Response and detectives found Neely at a home in the 1500 block of Johnson Boulevard and placed her in custody without incident.



Neely was released to Meigs County deputies.