Missing Chickamauga man reportedly found safe

Cope was last seen riding this motorcycle

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

UPDATED TUESDAY APRIL 5, 2:20 PM

According to a Facebook posting on a "Missing Jay Cope" page (now taken down), Jay Cope is no longer missing, and is apparently safe and in good health. The family is reportedly not commenting. The Facebook page indicated that he re-appeared sometime Sunday April 3.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson told Eyewitness News that Cope's wife told a detective that Cope called her Sunday from California and said "he was o.k. and needed some time alone." Wilson added that his office "has not been able to confirm this information and as far as we are concerned Cope is still a missing person."

ORIGINAL STORY FROM MARCH 31:

LAFAYETTE, WALKER COUNTY (WRCB) - Walker County authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing Chickamauga man.

Perry "Jay" Cope, of Chickamauga, has not been heard from since Friday. Investigators believe he was driving a black Yamaha V Star motorcycle with Georgia registration CY3HFH.

Cope's family and friends have started a group on Facebook called 'Missing Jay Cope' to help find the father of three.

The Sheriff's Office released this description of Cope late Thursday afternoon:

White Male

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Full Beard

5 ft, 10 in

230 pounds

In an interview with Channel 3, Sheriff Wilson called the case suspicious. Family members say Cope has never disappeared before, and they knew something was wrong when he didn't show up to work.

"My biggest fear is that we won't ever know what happened," said Jay Cope's wife, Mary. She says the couple has been married 31 years, but recently separated.

Cope says she's not sure where to direct her friends to look.

"Jay's not a freeway, highway kind of guy, he does like to take the scenic route," she said, "he's one of those people, he never goes back the same way he went."

Anyone with information about Cope's disappearance is asked to call the Walker County Sheriff's Office at 706-638-1909.