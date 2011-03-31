TVA: Small radiation increase in Chattanooga since Japan disaster

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Authority says they have detected a very small increase in radiation levels in Chattanooga since the Japan nuclear disaster.

Ray Golden from the TVA says with the Sequoyah plant nearby, the public utility monitors radiation levels in Chattanooga on a regular basis.

Golden tells Channel 3 they have detected trace levels of radiation, but there is no way to say for certain that the radiation is from Japan, nearly 5,500 miles away.

He says some radiation is naturally occurring and weapons testing around the globe can also cause small increases locally.

But he says the timing could coincide with the Japan disaster.

TVA says the radiation detected in our area is only a fraction of what is dispersed from a chest X-ray.

They say the reason the extremely small level is even detectable is because of the sophisticated equipment used at TVA sites.

Japan's crisis has led TVA officials to reevaluate their "what-if plans" and prepare for multiple disasters happening simultaneously.

Golden wants to stress that there is no danger from the minute increase.