DALTON (WRCB) - Finally, some promising economic news out of North Georgia.

The city's unemployment rate fell in February.

The state labor department reports Dalton's unemployment rate at 12.2% for February.

That's down eight-tenths of a point from January.

The unemployment rate is also down from the same time last year, when it was reported at 12.7 percent.

Labor officials say the decline can be contributed to an additional 800 jobs and fewer layoffs in manufacturing and administrative and support services.