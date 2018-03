CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) - A Cleveland man is charged with lying to a bankruptcy court.

Channel 3 has learned 64-year-old John O'Neal allegedly falsified documents in a bankruptcy matter last June, in order to gain a favorable ruling.

O'Neal pleaded not guilty in a Chattanooga federal court Wednesday. His next court date is set for June.

If convicted he could spend up to 20 years behind bars.