ADM to build local terminal at Enterprise South

Dave Flessner

Chattanooga Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press) - Archer Daniels Midland Co. today announced plans to consolidate its Chattanooga and Cleveland, Tenn., operations into a new terminal facility to be built at Chattanooga's Enterprise South Industrial Park.

The 50,000-square-foot terminal will transfer liquid and dry bulk sweetener products from railcars to trucks for customer delivery. Located on 17 acres of the industrial park, the ADM complex will handle corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, dry dextrose, dry starch, and dry and liquid sugar.

When completed, ADM will consolidate the operations of the company's Jersey Pike and River Bend terminals in Chattanooga and its terminal in Cleveland, Tenn., into the new Chattanooga facility. Including truck drivers. More than 25 ADM employees will be based at the new facility.

"The new sweetener terminal will expand our warehousing and sugar melting capabilities in the region and allow ADM to more efficiently meet our customers' needs for sweetener products," said Chris Cuddy, ADM's vice president and general manager for sweeteners and starches. "The location provides access to the major railroads in the area and is well-positioned to serve our customers in several Southeastern states."

