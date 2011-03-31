UPDATE 4: 3 Teen suspects sought in morning home invasion

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A family was terrorized in their home Thursday morning while getting ready for the day.

Three armed men burst in, used a stun gun and ordered them to undress. Chattanooga police believe the home at 1994 Appling St. was targeted because the woman who lives there sells candy. The armed men ransacked her home.

"It was pretty shocking," says neighbor, Amber Whitaker. "By the time I got to the bus stop everybody's saying 'what's going on', it's all over the news."

Whitaker was driving her kids to a nearby bus stop Thursday morning, when she noticed police cars outside her neighbor's home.

"This is ridiculous," says neighbor Gloria Byerley. "We've got to band together and get tough on these punks."

Byerley's home wasn't the one hit, but that doesn't mean she's not mad about it. "This neighborhood needs to get together and get rid of these punks and teach them there's consequences for stuff like this," she says.

Police reported around 7:30 a.m. inside the house was looted. Three male suspects got away with two computers, 4 televisions, jewelry, even groceries.

Sergeant Jerri Weary with Chattanooga Police says the homeowner is known for selling treats to the neighborhood.

"This is the neighborhood candy lady," she says. "She sells drinks, candy, chips and stuff like that out of the home. That may have been the reason they were targeted."

The homeowner declined to go on camera, but told police she and her teenage daughter were forced into a bathroom with her boyfriend. Once there, the women were told to undress down to their underwear.

"The gentleman of the home was hit in the head with a gun receiving a minor gash to the eye," says Weary.

The suspects then used a stun gun to shock the homeowner. Gloria Byerley says attempts have been made on her home as well, that's why she keeps an eye out.

"The police are understaffed," Byerley says. "We have to come together and take care of this problem, look out for each other. That's the only way it's going to stop."

The suspects are described as black males 17-18 years old. One heavy set, one tall in dark clothing, another wearing a blue hoodie and black Dickie brand pants. They also stole the homeowners Ford Escape. If you have information that could help, call police at 423-698-2525.