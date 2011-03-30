First night of new ordinance at Coolidge Park

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Wednesday night is the first night you shouldn't see anyone under age 18 in Coolidge Park without an adult.

The Chattanooga City Council approved the "Juvenile Supervision Ordinance" Tuesday night.

Under the new rules, no one under 18 is allowed in the park without an adult between 6-pm and 6-am.

Eyewitness News didn't find anyone who would seem to be in violation of the ordinance.

Though it might be tough to pinpoint the cause, new rules or maybe just not the right weather for a crowd?

"Usually get out of class and walk around all day," says Derrick Fenton, Chattanooga resident.

Fenton is 23 years old, the new restrictions have no bearing on his evening but the he says the threat of violence does.

"It does get scary," says Fenton.

Scary that less than two weeks ago shots were fired into a crowd of a bout 300 in Coolidge Park. No one was injured but it was enough to prompt city leaders to pass the youth ordinance.

"Sounds like a good idea because the fact there's stuff going down this way after dark everything gets a bit dangerous," says Fenton.

Our cameras didn't find any minors who were at the park without an adult or a marked patrol car parked at the entrance, for that matter.

"Yes, I've not seen anyone so far, it's kinda strange by that to be honest," says Shawn Munyon, park visitor.

Eyewitness News Did see an officer drive through the park later on.

Munyon says he's accustomed to seeing the officers and does wonder how the new ordinance will work out.

"Be kinda interesting to see how they expect to do that," says Munyon.

The youth ordinance keeps out unattended minors from 6 pm to 6am, but another sign reads park hours 7 am to 11pm.