UPDATE: Two kids attacked by two dogs

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a dog attack.

The incident happened at a house on Sticher Trail in Harrison about 7pm.

Police were called to the scene regarding two children attacked by dogs.

When Police arrived on the scene, they found that two female juveniles ages five and six had been outside playing when the owner of the dogs turned them loose to exercise.

For unknown reason, the dogs attacked the five year old and when the other child started screaming she was attacked as well.

The owner of the animals, Wayman Sims heard the screams and ran outside and pulled the dogs away from the children.

Both girls were given first aid treatment until Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services arrived to transport them both to T.C. Thompson Hospital for treatment for the wounds to their facial area.

The Humane Society also responded to the scene and interviewed the owner of the dogs and stated they will test both animals for rabies and then they will be quarantined for approximately ten days. They will follow up with this incident.

One dog was a English Bull dog and the other was a mix between American and English Bull dog.