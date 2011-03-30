Rainy weather washing out some businesses

Story by Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)--The sound of rainfall has been a familiar one in Chattanooga.

Throughout the month of March, 11.77 inches have been measured at the airport, around twice the normal March rainfall, making it the eighth wettest March in the city's history.

The rain usually keeps people eating in, but at least one downtown restaurant manager has noticed a surprising trend through the downpours; folks still dining out.



"We've actually seen an increase in sales so far over the last year," said Rick Dillard, Assistant Manager of Big River Grille. About a 10 to 15% increase he went on to say. "So in spite of the weather, our little saying here is 'It either rains them in or it rains them out'."



A steady flow of loyal regulars has helped, and downtown tourism has played a part.

"A guest that's committed for a three, four, or five day stay, they're going to make that effort to go out," explained Dillard.

He said most visitors to the Scenic City don't want to just stay in their hotel rooms all day, even on rainy days.

Mary Davis visits Chattanooga from Cookeville about once a month.

Even though the weather's been wet, she hasn't let her plans slip away.

"There's no reason to go home," said Davis. "It's raining there anyway. So I might as well take in the tours."



But the story isn't as cheery for everyone.

Bruce Weiss owns the River City Deli on the North Shore.

He says a rainy weekday doesn't put a damper on business, but a wet weekend can.



"On the weekends, when I would get usually the influx of people that are coming to the park, and tourism, that might be down because those people aren't in the park," said Weiss.



He wouldn't divulge any numbers, but says he'll soon make up for any losses.

"It's a good percentage. I just anticipate it," explained Weiss. "I mean that's why they came up with the word wash out."

Other businesses are affected, too. Doug Stein, owner of Stein Construction, said business is down by around 60% this month because of the rain.

With contracts in place, he's hopeful he'll make up for lost time when the weather is dry for a while.