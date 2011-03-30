Crime Stoppers: Trailer thief caught on tape

Story by Amy Morrow

Eyewitness News Anchor

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- This week in Crime Stoppers, Channel 3 has received surveillance video of a bold crime that happened in the early morning hours at a spot where people are working round the clock.

Despite the time of day, investigators are hoping someone will recognize the man responsible.

It was about 1:00 am on a Monday, March 14th, when a white man in a white Chevrolet Astro van rolled up onto the property of Standifer Place Health Care facility.

Investigators say the thief was slick.

He backed up to the trailer, cut the pad lock and then hooked the trailer to his van; all this in under a minute flat.

Police describe the van as having black wheels, a ladder on the right rear door and a spoiler on top of it.

The trailer is 16x7. It's black with a wood and medal drop gate and valued at $2,500.

Pick up the phone if you know anything and call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

You could earn a cash reward and as always, it's a confidential call.