CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has added a woman to the "12 Most Wanted" list.

The HCSO added Shelia Sheriff, 48, to the county's most wanted list.

Sheriff has outstanding warrants for five counts of forgery and theft of property over $1000.00.

If you have any information on Shelia Sheriff, contact the HCSO Fugitive Division 423-209-7140 or call the Sheriff's dispatcher at 423-622-0022.