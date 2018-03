CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)— Thomas Reuters has named Memorial Health Care System as one of the nation's 100 Top Hospitals for the seventh year in a row.

According to Thomson Reuters' research, the 100 Top Hospitals have higher survival rates, have fewer patients with complications and have lower expenses, all while maintaining financial stability.

"It is through dedication to excellence in clinical care and operational performance that we consistently achieve the highest standards necessary to qualify for this award," says Jim Hobson, president and CEO of Memorial Health Care System.

The 100 Top Hospital award winners also have higher patient satisfaction, and overall better patient safety, saving lives and dollars.