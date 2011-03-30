Tenn. lawmakers reject term limits for themselves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Senate panel has rejected a proposed constitutional amendment to limit lawmakers to eight years per chamber of the General Assembly.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that the measure received only a single supporting vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, with seven members voting against the resolution sponsored by Republican Sen. Mike Faulk of Kingsport.

Faulk said limiting House members to four 2-year terms and senators to two 4-year terms would "encourage turnover and a fresh set of ideas."

Faulk noted that Tennessee's governor and the U.S. president are subject to 8-year term limits.

Proposals to amend the state constitution must pass in two successive General Assemblies before they can go before voters in a gubernatorial election year.

Online:

Read SJR008 at http://www.capitol.tn.gov

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.