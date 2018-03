OOLTEWAH, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)—A cause of death has been determined in a Snow Hill Road homicide investigation.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office tells Eyewitness News that the death of 53-year-old Allen David Gibson was in fact a homicide.

Gibson died from multiple blunt force traumas to the head.

He was found dead in his home off Snow Hill Road Monday.

This is the second homicide for Hamilton County this year.