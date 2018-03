(WRCB) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says violent crime on the state's college campuses increased in 2010.

A new TBI report says in 2010, overall crime on campus was down 4.6% from 2009, but that violent crimes had actually increased 19.6% over the previous year.

According to the report, forcible fondling (+125%), kidnapping (+66.7%) and robbery (+50%) were the violent crimes with the greatest increase on campus.

