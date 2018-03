CHATTANOOGA (AP) - A hearing for a snake enthusiast and three other men arrested after a fatal copperhead bite in southeastern Tennessee has been reset to May 16.

The four defendants showed up in a Chattanooga courtroom Wednesday to face misdemeanor charges of violating a ban on possessing, housing and transporting wildlife that is native to the state.

Defense attorneys and a prosecutor talked privately but declined comment afterward.

Gate City, Va., snake collector and dealer Chuck Hurd faces charges related to officers confiscating his poisonous snakes after the Jan. 29 death of Wade Westbrook in East Ridge.

Westbrook was bitten by a copperhead that he was handling.

No charges are related to Westbrook's death.

Michael Roger Clark and Derek Lee Schrader of Chattanooga and Timothy Lunsford of East Ridge are also charged.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)