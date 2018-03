WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) A neighborhood inspection is being announced for the Clifton Hills area.

Teams of code inspectors will be checking properties to prevent the build up of violations and to help maintain healthy and safe living conditions for residents.

The inspections are done as a courtesy and homeowners are given a notice of the violation and an opportunity to correct the problem.

If the owner doesn't fix the problem within a set amount of time, then compliance procedures begin.

Inspectors will be in the Clifton Hills area Friday, April 1st, within the following areas.

North up to East 31st Street to South to East 38th Street.

East from South Orchard Knob Avenue to West at Brannon Avenue

Inspectors will be looking for violations such as litter, overgrowth, abandoned vehicles and housing code violations.

Signs will be posted in the neighborhood.