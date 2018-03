NASHVILLE (WRCB) – State lawmakers are considering a new tax on sugary drinks.

The bill, sponsored by State Representative Mike Stewart and State Senator Beverly Marrero, would reduce taxes on food from 5.5% to 4.5%, but would add a new tax to sugary soft drinks.

According to the NBC affiliate in Nashville, the plan would call for 12 cents to be added per can and nearly 70 cents for a two-liter bottle.

The tax would not apply to beverages with artificial sweeteners like Splenda.

The bill will be presented in a House subcommittee on Wednesday.