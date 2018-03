CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The parents of a toddler who was shot to death were in court Tuesday, but they did not go before a judge.

The case against Thomas and Samantha Wallace was passed to May 4th.

The two are charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Their two-year-old daughter Cameron was shot by a sibling back in the summer.

Police say the parents left the loaded gun in a night stand, and their children had easy access to it.