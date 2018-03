Working Together for You

Charles Shannon signals to the milling machine operator while the crew digs out asphalt and dirt from an area of Brainerd Road. The crew will build a better base and refill the area with asphalt. Staff Photo by Angela Lewis/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Cliff Hightower

Chattanooga Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press) - The combination of rising petroleum costs and tight government budgets likely means area public works crews will fix fewer winter-battered roads this year.

"I'll lose one or two road projects," said Frank Campbell, special projects coordinator for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Oil prices directly impact the price of asphalt, Red Bank Public Works Director Wayne Hamill said.

"In some cases, it prevents us from doing resurfacing," he said.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.