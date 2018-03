EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- East Ridge Criminal Investigators have arrested Mr. Michael Brown, in connect with a weekend stabbing.

The incident happened Sunday at the Fountain Bleau Apartments in East Ridge.

Investigators worked through the day to piece together the events that led to a fight between Mr. Brown and his brother-in-law Mr. Askia Witherow.

Brown was transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

Mr. Brown is scheduled to be in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday April 5th at 5pm.