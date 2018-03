CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A former high school band director who pleaded guilty to sending child pornography on a computer has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison.

A judge in Chattanooga sentenced 39-year-old Roy Walsh of Lenoir City to 200 months and ordered him to pay $3 million in restitution to two victims.

Walsh is the former band director at South Pittsburg High School.

He pleaded guilty in April.

A statement from the U.S. attorney's office Monday said that a 2008 case in Connecticut showed that Walsh sent and received images of child porn over the Internet.

Two computer hard drives containing numerous images of child pornography were seized at his former residence in southeastern Tennessee.

Walsh's attorney, Bruce Poston of Knoxville, could not be reached by telephone for comment.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.